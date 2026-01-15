5 militants arrested in Manipur's Imphal valley districts

Imphal, Jan 15 (PTI) Five militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal valley districts, police said on Thursday.

Three members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were arrested from Mantripukhri Lamlongei Maning Leikai in Imphal East district, they said.

These KCP (N) members were accused of extorting local businesses.

A cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from Sekmai Khunou in Imphal West district.

Shagolsem Lokeshor Singh (35), the arrested person, was staying at a relief camp in Mantop Yumpham.

A member of KYKL (SOREPA) was arrested from the Uripok Achom Leikai area of the district on Wednesday. He was identified as Shamulailatpam Arbin Sharma (19), police said. PTI CORR SOM