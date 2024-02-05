5 minor girls from 2 families missing from Navi Mumbai found with kin in Delhi

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Five minor girls from two families who went missing a couple of days ago from Navi Mumbai in Thane district were located in Delhi on Monday, a police official said.

Two sisters aged 14 and 16 and three siblings aged 5, 7 and 14, had gone missing around the same time from Lucky Complex in Taloja on Saturday morning, after which a kidnapping case was registered, the official said.

"The five girls have been traced to Delhi. They are safe with relatives there. A Navi Mumbai police team is on the way to get them back and reunite them with their parents," Taloja police station senior inspector Avinash Kaldate said.

"How they reached Delhi is unclear. The chain of events will be known once the children are back," Kaldate added. PTI COR GK BNM BNM