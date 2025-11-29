5 minors apprehended for stabbing 17-year-old boy to death in outernorth Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have apprehended five minors for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in outernorth Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area over the victim's relationship with one of the accused's sister, an official said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday night, when a PCR call informed police that a group of four to five boys had stabbed the victim multiple times at Gola Chowk, leaving him unconscious.

The victim, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital by a relative, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

Police said the victim had sustained several stab wounds. A crime team and forensic experts visited the spot and collected crucial evidence.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has indicated that the victim had a longstanding personal enmity with one of the accused over his relationship with the latter's sister. Around 9 pm on Friday, the accused, accompanied by his associates and armed with knives, confronted the victim near Swaroop Nagar Extension and allegedly stabbed him multiple times, before fleeing the spot.

A case was registered. Police scanned the CCTV footage collected from the vicinity and developed both technical and human intelligence.

"Within hours, all five minors, residents of Bhalswa Dairy, were apprehended," the officer said. The knives allegedly used in the killing have also been seized.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and the motive behind the attack, police added. PTI SSJ RC