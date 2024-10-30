5 mobile phone thieves who targeted people during immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai held

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Five members of an organized gang of thieves involved in stealing mobile phones of people during immersion of Ganesh idols in Mumbai have been arrested, a police official said on Wednesday.

Taking advantage of crowding, the gang targeted devotees during annual immersion of Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty (sea front) and its adjoining areas in South Mumbai, he said.

According to the VP Road police station official, the thieves were nabbed from different locations in Mumbai and adjoining Gujarat.

Around 70 mobile phones worth Rs 4,70 lakh were recovered from their possession, he said, adding the arrested accused are residents of Lower Parel, Kamathipura and other localities in South Mumbai.

During probe, police found all the thieves had multiple cases registered against them in different police stations. The gang was busted after police launched a probe on receiving multiple complaints of mobile thefts.

Police formed a special team, scanned multiple CCTV cameras installed at different locations and acted on technical evidence to zero-in on the accused, said the official.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 303(2) that deals with punishment for theft, he added. PTI ZA RSY