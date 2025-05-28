5 more test positive for coronavirus in Bengal, cases rise to 27

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) Five more persons, including a foreign diplomat, tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, an official of the state's health department said on Wednesday.

He said that since Saturday, the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 rose to 27.

The diplomat is from Russia, who tested positive during RT-PCR test, the health department official said, adding that he is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward of a private health facility in Kolkata.

"Most of these people have mild symptoms. We are keeping a watch on the situation in the state, and there is nothing to worry about," the official added. PTI SCH RBT ACD