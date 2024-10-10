5 nabbed for running online betting racket, defrauding users in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Oct 10 (PTI) Five people running an online fraud through a bogus gaming app were nabbed in a raid in Phalodi area of the district, police said on Thursday.

A diary found during the raid revealed transactions running up to more than Rs 1 crore, they said.

The raid was made under "Operation Firewall" on the night of October 9 at a rented house in Keshav Nagar in Phalodi city to nab the frauds, who all belonged to either Uttar Pradesh or Bihar.

Police seized 25 mobile phones, five laptops, seven Aadhaar cards, 24 ATM cards, and diaries of 29 bank accounts during the arrest. Thirty-three SIM cards and several notebooks were also recovered from the house from where the racket was run.

Action is being taken to freeze 60 bank accounts, which are suspected to have transactions involving crores in fraud, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Phalodi) Pooja Awana said a tip-off revealed some people were running an online fraud through "Lotus" gaming app from a closed house on Malar Road.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they manipulated the outcomes of the games and ensured win from small betters, and loss for those who played big, she said.