5 nabbed in Rishikesh train robbery case

Rishikesh, Dec 15 (PTI) Five men were arrested for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery in a passenger train near Motichur between Haridwar and Rishikesh, police on Sunday said.

Advertisment

The Haridwar unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests at Ghaziabad Railway Station.

GRP Inspector-in-charge Anuj Singh said the looted goods and the weapons used in the crime have been recovered from the accused.

The robbery took place Friday night and was reported by Prabhav Shukla, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Firozabad district.

Advertisment

Singh said four teams of the 'Special Operation Group' of the Railway Police were formed to solve the case.

The five arrested were found to have dozens of cases between them lodged in Saharanpur and Moradabad.

They were identified as Ansh Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Pradeep Pal, Vivek Bhati, and Sagar.

Advertisment

During interrogation, it was found that they also broke into four shops in Rishikesh's Shyampur area on December 11 at midnight. PTI DPT VN VN