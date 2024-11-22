5 nabbed in Rs 2 crore Jaipur phone showroom theft case

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested five men in connection with the theft of iPhones and iPads worth nearly Rs 2 crore, the city's top officer on Friday said.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said barring one, who is from Mumbai, the others are from Madhya Pradesh.

He said police seized more than 100 iPhones and about Rs 3 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Safan Khan, Rambharose Patel, Jatin Hada, Rajesh alias Khanna alias Mama, and Sameer Ahmed Sheikh, who is from Mumbai.

On November 6, three masked men stole about 120 iPhones and about 150 other old phones, iPads, and MacBooks from a showroom in an area under the Jawahar Nagar Police Station of Jaipur.

The total value of stolen merchandise was stated to be about Rs 1.80 crore. PTI AG VN VN