Khunti, Aug 7 (PTI) Five Naxals were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that PLFI's 'area commander' Tira Bodra was extorting traders at a market, a team from the Murhu police station reached the place, they said.

Bodra managed to flee but police arrested his five aides, they added.

Live cartridges, a country-made pistol and Rs 10,000 in cash were seized from them, police said. PTI CORR NAM NAM SOM SOM