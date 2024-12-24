5 of family booked in dowry case in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Five members of a family were booked in a dowry case here on the complaint of a woman who was recently married to a man who works in Mumbai, police on Tuesday said.

The woman, Nyla Bano, alleged that the family began harassing her for dowry, demanding a Royal Enfield Bullet and Rs 5 lakh in cash, when she raised objections to her father-in-law having illicit relations with his elder daughter-in-law.

Aurai Police Station SHO Ajeet Kumar Srivastava said police have booked the father-in-law Inamul Haq, his elder son Mahfooz, his wife Hina, and daughters Rubina and Rukhsar in a case of dowry.

Nyla Bano also alleged that she and her husband Tanveer Alam were beaten by the family when they raised their voice against the dowry demand and she was then thrown out of the house.

Nyla Bano and Tanveer had married earlier this year. PTI COR RAJ VN VN