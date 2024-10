Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed Thursday morning when their car overturned following a tyre burst on a highway in Sirohi district, police said.

They said the incident happened on the Bearwar-Pindwara highway when the family was on its way to Jodhpur.

The car was at a high speed when it suffered a tyre burst and overturned.

The five bodies have been sent to a mortuary for postmortem, the police said. PTI SDA TIR TIR