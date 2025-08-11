5 of family killed, one injured in road accident in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Raksha Bandhan turned grim for a family here as five of its members, including three children, were killed while another was injured in a road accident on Monday.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am on Nawabganj-Rupaidiha road in the Hardatt Nagar Girant when a tractor collided head-on with a motorcycle and mowed down bystanders, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahimanath Upadhyay said.

Vijay Verma (30) was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife Sunita and one-year-old daughter Madhu to see off his sister Manglawati (40) and her two daughters -- aged two and 18 -- back to Madhnagar village in Bahraich district.

According to police, Vijay's sister and her two daughters had returned to her maternal home for Raksha Bandhan.

The tractor collided with the motorcycle, lost balance and then ran over Manglawati and her two children who were waiting for a ride near Begampur village.

The SHO said Vijay, Manglavati, her daughters Neetu (18) and Gyanpati (9), who were taken to the district hospital after the accident, were declared brought dead by doctors while Vijay's one-year-old daughter Madhu died during treatment.

His wife Sunita was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, Upadhyay said.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia visited the district hospital to meet the injured and inspected the accident site.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered based on the complaint of Vijay's brother Ayodhya Verma.

The officer informed that the tractor has been impounded and efforts are on to nab the driver who fled the scene leaving the vehicle at the spot. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ