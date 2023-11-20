5 officials suspended, 2 issued show cause notice in mother-daughter electrocution incident

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has suspended five of its officials for "dereliction of duties" and issued show cause notice to two senior officers after a woman and her daughter died due to electrocution here, officials said on Monday. Taking serious note of the Sunday's incident at Kadugodi sub-division, the state-owned BESCOM said it took action against them based on a prima-facie enquiry.

According to police, 23-year-old Soundraya, who was walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, along with her nine-month-year-old baby girl Leela died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement. Her husband, Santosh Kumar, tried to save them but was helpless.

Their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were seen lying scattered at the scene.

Five BESCOM officials -- who have now been suspended -- were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

"In a non-department fatal electrical accident, Soundraya (23) and her daughter Leela came in contact with a live 11KV wire fallen on the foot path of Hope Farm Signal and got electrocuted on Sunday morning around 5.30 AM," a BESCOM statement said.

Energy Minister K J George took serious note of the accident and ordered suspension of officials, it said.

A detailed investigation will be conducted in the matter, the BESCOM said.

A case of death due to negligence under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the five employees of BESCOM named in the FIR were arrested in connection with the incident. However, they were released on bail later, police said. PTI AMP RS KH