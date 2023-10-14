5 people arrested as police bust fake currency racket in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday as police busted a racket that allegedly dealt in fake currency notes, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the police raided a house in Dakhingaon in Hatigaon police station area, and arrested five people, they said.

In the raid, the STF seized 26 counterfeit notes of Rs 500, coloured papers used in making fake notes and two bottles of chemicals, among others, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Nizam Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Abdul Rajak, Munindra Hazarika and Atikur Rahman, officials said.

A case was registered, and an investigation was underway, they said. PTI DG DG SOM