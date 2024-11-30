5 people booked for misbehaving with teachers, students in Jammu school

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.

The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.

Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.

This decisive action underscores the police’s commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted. PTI AB HIG HIG