5 people feared trapped after fire in commercial building in Hyderabad, rescue op on

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Five people are feared trapped in the basement of a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here after a major fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

A rescue operation is underway, they said Multiple agencies, including police, fire and NDRF personnel, launched rescue operation after the fire erupted in the afternoon, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Though the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult, they said.

The exact number of persons stuck in the basement was not known as the rescue personnel could not reach them due to operational difficulties.

Those who were trapped are the family members of a security guard and other workers.

An accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Explaining why smoke persisted for several hours, an official said furniture and related material were dumped in the basements of the building with two basements.

The ramp leading to the basements was also blocked with materials which made it difficult for rescue personnel to gain access.

The basements are meant only for parking and the rules do not permit humans to stay there and store any articles, Vikram Singh Mann, DG (Fire, Disaster Response) told media.

In a post on X, Sajjanar advised citizens to postpone their visit to the popular annual exhibition at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally as traffic movement in the area was severely affected following the fire accident.

"Police, along with Disaster Response teams, are engaged in rescue operations following a fire accident at a furniture shop in Nampally.

Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted. Visitors have been advised to postpone their visit to the exhibition today to avoid inconvenience," he said in the post.

Although the fire had been brought under control, the smoke continued to hamper rescue operations.

Personnel from NDRF and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) also joined the operation, he said.

Expressing concern over the fire accident, state Revenue Minister Pongueti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to make all efforts to rescue those trapped.

He directed Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar to visit the scene and submit a report, an official release said.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he was in touch with officials on the ground following the fire mishap and also instructed his party MLC Rahmath Baig to assist in the rescue operation.