5 people from UP arrested by STF in Kolkata with arms

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Five people from UP were arrested with arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Sealdah area, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested them near the Surendranath Women's College in the Muchipara police station area on Monday, an officer said.

They were in the city to execute a crime, he said, adding that an investigation was underway to unearth it.

Two firearms and 15 rounds of live ammunition were seized from them, the officer said. PTI SCH SOM