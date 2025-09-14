5 people held with Ganja

Erode (Tamil Nadu) Sept 14 (PTI) Police arrested five people in two different incidents in Erode district and seized nearly 4 kg of ganja from them, officials said on Sunday.

Based on inputs, a team of police personnel carried out a vehicle check on Erode- Karur Road on Saturday evening and caught two people with 3.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh, Erode South Police said.

Arrested people are identified as Manikandan aged 25 and Bhoopathi aged 33 of Surampatti area.

In a separate incident, Erode Town police have arrested three persons and seized 450 grams of ganja on Saturday night at Periya Agraharam area. PTI CORR ADB