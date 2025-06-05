5 people sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 murder case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday sentenced five men to life imprisonment in connection with the abduction and murder of a man in March 2012, official said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Sachdeva convicted Muntalib, Shehraj, Akil, Riyasat, and Intazar under sections 364 (abduction or kidnapping in order to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts.

Nagar said that on March 20, 2012, Sarfaraz, who was 24 years old at the time of the incident, had gone to irrigate his fields in Bhojaheri village, under the Purkazi police station area, but did not return home. His body was later discovered in a jungle with his throat slit.

Investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from an old enmity. Following the probe, police filed a charge sheet against the five accused.

The court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against one of the convicted, Akil, for failing to appear in court, and has directed the police to ensure his presence before the court.