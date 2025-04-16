5 personnel get MacGregor medal; CDS urges USI to consider awarding it to Indians part of British-era mission

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday urged think-tank USI to consider awarding the MacGregor Memorial Medal to a group of Indians who were sent by the British on a "mission" into Tibet, Ladakh and other areas to carry out "strategic reconnaissance" in the 19th century.

These native explorers were dubbed as 'pundits' and worked under the Survey of India, and find reference in many scholarly works.

The occasion was the giving away of the MacGregor Memorial Medal for 2023 and 2024, and the launch of the book "Bravest of the Brave" on the life of legendary soldier Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, authored by Lt Gen Satish Dua (retd), a former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

Four individuals from the armed forces today received the MacGregor Memorial Medal for their outstanding contributions, at an event held at USI in Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

The awardees for 2023 include Wing Commander D Panda, Indian Air Force and EA (R) Rahul Kumar Pandey, Indian Navy.

For 2024, CHEAA (R) Ram Ratan Jat, Indian Navy and Sergeant Jhumar Ram Poonia, Indian Air Force were honoured with the medal, it said.

Besides, Col Ranvir Jamwal, director NIMAS (National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports) has also got the award. However, he could not be present at the event as he is part of an ongoing expedition to Mt. Kangchenjunga, a senior official said.

The CDS in his address touched upon the history of the medal and its importance.

"This medal was instituted in 1888 and awarded to anyone who made a significant contribution towards national security, to reconnaissance, exploration and such activities," he said.

MacGregor Memorial Medal was instituted to commemorate the memory of Maj Gen Sir Charles Metcalfe MacGregor, the founder of USI. Initially this medal was awarded for military reconnaissance and journeys of exploration such as British Army expeditions in Central Asia, Afghanistan, Tibet and Burma.

After independence, it was decided to award this medal for adventure activities as well, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry in March 2022 when four persons had received this award.

The medal is open to all ranks, serving and retired, of the Indian armed forces, Territorial Army and Assam Rifles.

Gen Chauhan said while British officer and explorer Sir Francis Younghusband is widely known many of the Indian explorers have not been recognised.

"Some of the Indians, their efforts may not have been recognised because some of these activities took place before MacGregor medal was instituted. I am talking about Indian 'pundits'," the CDS said, and named some of them -- Kishen Singh, Abdul Majid and Sarat Chandra Das.

"All these people were sent on a clandestine mission by the British, the Survey of India, into Tibet, Ladakh, and various (other) areas to carry out strategic reconnaissance," he said.

The CDS emphasised the need to recognise these Indian explorers.

"I would urge USI to consider award of this medal to them, although this medal was instituted much later. A number of Indians who have done much better, but they need to be recognised for this very act of them," the general said.

The United Service Institution of India (USI), founded in Shimla in 1870 by Col. (later Maj Gen) MacGregor, was established to advance military knowledge and professional development among British Indian Army officers. Its mission encompassed promoting knowledge in the art, science, and literature of national security, with a particular focus on the defence services, according to its official website.

To date, 127 medals have been awarded, including 103 prior to independence, the ministry said.

Among the notable recipients of this in the past, include -- Capt F E Younghusband (1890), Maj Gen Orde Charles Wingate (1943), Maj ZC Bakshi, VrC (1949), Col Narinder Kumar for Siachen Glacier exploration (1978-81) and Cdr Dilip Donde and Lt Cdr Abhilash Tomy for their solo global circumnavigations, it said.

The honour continues to inspire and motivate the armed forces personnel to undertake courageous feats and uphold the tradition of valour, perseverance and discovery, the ministry said.

In his address, the CDS described the book "Bravest of the Brave" as an "inspiring" one.

Books on miltary history could be "episodical, analytical or personal".

He praised Lt Gen Dua (retd) who belonged to the JAKLI regiment, and said one can appreciate bravery and valour if one has witnessed combat.

He is battle-hardened officer, and led several counterterrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, including planning and execution of several surgical strikes, the CDS said.

The Army shared a thread post on X, paying tribute to the legendary soldier.

"Saluting Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, Ashok Chakra (P), Vir Chakra, Sena Medal -- Bravest of the Brave! A legendary soldier whose indomitable courage, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation continue to inspire generations of Indians. Then, Rifleman Chuni Lal, was awarded Sena Medal in 1987 for his indomitable spirit and gallant act during an operation to capture an enemy post on the Siachen. This was the defining action which led to Indian Army occupying dominating heights overlooking enemy positions," it said. PTI KND ZMN