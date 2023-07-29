5 persons get life term for murder in Jhalawar in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 29 (PTI) A special court in Jhalawar in Rajasthan has sentenced five persons, including three brothers, to life imprisonment for murdering a man under the garb of a road accident five years ago.

In the verdict delivered on Friday, special judge Ghanshyam Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the five convicts -- Kanhiram, Rajaram, Sujan Singh, Gyan Singh and Bhagwan Singh -- additional public prosecutor Tanveer Alam said.

The first three convicts are brothers and all five are residents of Jhalawar City police station area.

According to the prosecution, Sultan Singh, a resident of the same area, died from injuries suffered when a vehicle in which he was travelling along with his family members was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, call recordings and mobile phone locations helped unearth a planned conspiracy to murder Sultan Singh and his family members under the garb of a road accident, and played a significant role in the conviction of the five, the additional public prosecutor said.

The purported accident took place when Sultan Singh and his family members were going to attend an engagement ceremony on May 31.

Based on a complaint filed by Sultan Singh's brother, the police lodged a case of murder against the five and arrested them on June 11, 2018.

Since then, they had been in jail under judicial custody, he added.

The statements of 27 witnesses were recorded during the trial of the case and 98 documents were exhibited before the court, the additional public prosecutor said. PTI COR SMN