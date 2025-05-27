5 picnickers stranded at Navi Mumbai's Pandavkada waterfall amid rains rescued after 4 hours

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Five men, who had gone to Pandavkada waterfall in adjoining Navi Mumbai, a popular picnic spot, were rescued by police and fire brigade personnel after they got stuck for more than four hours due to heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when a group of five men, all from Sion Koliwada in central Mumbai, had gone to visit the famous waterfall in Kharghar, where entry of tourists is banned during the monsoon, an official said.

Among the men, some were college-going students, he said.

As there was incessant rain in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the group decided to go for a picnic at the waterfall and climbed the Pandavkada hill from the driving range area. All of them crossed the waterfall and went backside of it, but were not able to return, the official informed.

Meanwhile, the force of the waterfall increased after downpour in the area due to which all got stuck at the spot, he said.

After some of them started yelling for help, local residents alerted the Navi Mumbai police. All the stranded persons were rescued by police and fire brigade personnel by around 4 pm, the official added. PTI DC RSY