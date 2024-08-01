5 police personnel suspended to letting SUV enter lane reserved for 'kanwariyas'

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Five police personnel were suspended here for letting a four-wheeler fitted with a siren and a beacon and also having a police sticker ply in a lane reserved for 'kanwariyas' on the Delhi-Meerut road, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar identified them as sub-inspectors Ravindra Singh and Sunil Kumar, lady constable Rashmi, traffic police head constable Pradeep and constable Nikhil.

He said an FIR was registered at the Madhuban Bapudham police station and the driver of the SUV attached with Hydel vigilance, Avnish Tyagi, was arrested on Monday.

The incident is from July 29 when the government vehicle entered the lane reserved for 'kanwariyas' and allegedly hit one of them. The car was overturned by an angry mob afterwards, police said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online.