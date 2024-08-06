5 rescued after 2 houses collapse in Varanasi, 3 feared trapped

Varanasi, Aug 6 (PTI) Five people were rescued after two old houses near the Kashi Vishwanath temple here collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris.

Two houses, which are said to be over 70 years old, collapsed in the Khoya Gali Chowk area here, trapping eight people. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled out five people from the rubble. They were taken to the hospital, the officials said.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, they said.