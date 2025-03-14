5 road deaths, 2 drown in UP on Holi

Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Five people were killed in road crashes and two boys drowned in the state on Friday, police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, two men were burned to death, and another was seriously injured when their car caught fire following a collision with a tree.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai identified the two as Mainpal, 35, and Raju, 30. The injured passenger was rushed to a hospital.

In Barabanki, two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River when they got into it for a swim after celebrating Holi in the Tikait Nagar area.

Circle Officer Ratnesh Pandey stated that Ravi Verma, 15, and Rishabh, 16, drowned near Mau Ghat around 2 pm.

A diver fished them out and, with the help of others, rushed them to a Community Health Centre, where they were declared dead.

In Maharajganj, two friends, Vivek and Tinku Jaiswal, both 21, died when their motorcycle collided with an electric pole on the Piperdewra-Maharajganj road.

In Sultanpur, a collision occurred between two motorcycles on the road leading to Haliyapur.

Station Officer Dheeraj Kumar said the accident took place around 1 pm.

Four men, reportedly intoxicated and smeared in gulaal, were riding those motorcycles.

Suresh Kumar Raidas, 43, who was visiting his village from Chandigarh, sustained critical injuries and later died during treatment at the Government Medical College. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN