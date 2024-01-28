5 SBSP leaders injured as part of dais collapses during public meeting in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) At least five leaders of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) suffered minor injuries when a portion of a dais collapsed during a public meeting of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place around 3 pm and Om Prakash Rajbhar escaped unhurt, party spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said.

Five or six party leaders sustained minor injuries, he added.

Addressing the meeting in Humayunpur, SBSP chief Rajbhar Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was in shock after what JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with Lalu Prasad's RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar.

JD(U) president Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. PTI COR NAV SMN