5 sentenced to life imprisonment by Bhubaneswar court for murdering man over old enmity

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for murdering a man over old enmity between two families.

Sushant Nayak, a housekeeping staffer of the Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES), was hacked to death at a slum near Unit-III in the Capital police station area in the early hours of May 24, 2023, according to the prosecution.

The five convicts had chased Sushant while he was returning home and attacked him.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Bandana Kar of the Additional District Judge Court-2, Bhubaneswar.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the five convicts -- Sujit Nayak, Subash Nayak, Ajit Nayak, Bishal Nayak and Tikili Nayak.

In case of non-payment, they will have to serve an additional one-year jail term, said Additional Public Prosecutor Salila Kumar Pradhan.

The verdict was delivered after the court examined 18 witnesses, 16 exhibits, and 39 documents, he said.