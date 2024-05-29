5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze, 17 cars gutted by fire in east Delhi

New Delhi: Five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Chandni Chowk area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, five shops located near Fatehpuri Masjid caught fire.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused by 5 am, he said.

In another incident, 17 cars were gutted by fire that broke out at a parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area around midnight, the officer said.

The incident was reported at 1.17 am and nine fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze in four hours, he said, adding that no one got injured in the incident.