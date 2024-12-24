5 soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into gorge in Poonch, terror angle ruled out

Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Five soldiers were killed and as many others injured when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, officials said, while ruling out any terror angle.

A defence spokesperson said the cause of the accident is being ascertained but "possibly, the driver lost control at the turn of the road". The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post.

The officials quoted above said rescue teams have recovered five bodies from the gorge which is 300-350 feet deep.

The injured soldiers have been shifted to the field hospital in Poonch, he said, adding one of them is in critical condition.

"One 2.5 Ton vehicle, part of a convoy of six vehicles, while moving on the operational track near Poonch, went off the road into a nallah. Operational track is on the home side of the LOC fence," the defence spokesperson said in a statement.

He said five soldiers died in the incident and as many are injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his deep sorrow and over the incident near the forward post along the Line of Control (LoC). He extended deepest sympathies to the bereaved families of the soldiers, a spokesman said.

The Army, meanwhile, ruled out terrorism angle in the incident. "A terrorist Initiated Incident positively ruled out after confirming from ground sources. Own post approximately 130 m from the incident site and backup vehicle was barely 40 meters away," he said.

The Northern Command, also called the Dhruva Command, said Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar and all ranks extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers.

"Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", the command said on X.

The White Knight Corps also extended their deepest condolences "Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care," the White Knight Corps said on X.

The Congress expressed sorrow over the death of the soldiers, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing their selfless service to the nation.

"Deeply anguished by the terrible news of the martyrdom of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in a vehicle tragedy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. We salute their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation. Our thoughts are with the injured and we wish them a speedy and a complete recovery," he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of soldiers is very saddening. "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sadness at the death of the soldiers.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will always be indebted to all the martyred soldiers and their families. Heartfelt tributes," she said. PTI COR/AB ASK TIR TIR