5 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, Army officials said.

The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when an Army vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said, adding that rescue teams have recovered five bodies.

The vehicle plunged into a gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, they added. PTI COR AB MNK MNK