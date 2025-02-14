5 staffers of health centre suspended for unauthorised absenteeism

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Authorities have suspended five employees of a health centre in Maharashtra's Thane district for remaining absent from work without permission, an official said on Friday.

Thane Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rohan Ghuge suspended five employees posted on duty at the health centre located in Nilje village near Dombivli, the official said.

The suspended employees were identified as health assistants Pooja Chavan and Arjun Dhangar, junior assistant Sakharam Harad, medicine mixer Vinod Pawar and health worker Nilima Patil, the official said.

The action was taken against them after CEO Ghuge on Thursday visited the health centre without prior intimation in order to assess health services. On not finding anyone at the facility, he issued their suspension order on the spot, Thane ZP's public relations officer, Reshma Arote, said.

A departmental inquiry will also be conducted into the matter, she added. PTI COR NP