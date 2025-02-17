5 still under treatment after New Delhi railway station stampede

New Delhi: Five people injured in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede last week are still undergoing treatment in hospitals here, officials said on Monday.

The stampede, which occurred Saturday evening as a massive crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj, left 18 dead and 15 injured, according to government officials.

Of the 15 injured, 13 were admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital and two to another facility.

While most have been discharged, four patients remain at the LNJP -- two in the orthopedic department, and one in the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department. Another patient was readmitted on Monday, hospital officials said.

A 16-year-old patient, who is conscious and well-oriented, continues to receive treatment at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital for minor injuries, officials at the facility said.

Fifteen bodies were kept at the LNJP Hospital, two at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and one at the Kalawati Saran Hospital.