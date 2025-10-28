5 suspected Bangladeshis held in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 28 (PTI) Five suspected Bangladeshis were arrested here for travelling without any valid documents, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by Mawlai Police and the Special Operations Team (SOT) on Monday from the ISBT junction at Mawlai Mawiong here, they said.

Police identified the five arrested people as Md Fajid Bilul (47), Lelepa Begum (40), Musamat Jahana Khatoon (35), Md Alamgir Mia (25) and Md Imammul Hassan (18).

The group was reportedly travelling towards Bangladesh through Shillong after arriving from Srinagar without any valid travel documents, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams intercepted a tourist taxi carrying the five individuals during a checking operation at the ISBT junction.

The suspects failed to produce valid travel documents or passports to justify their presence in India, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem said a criminal case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station for further investigation.

The five were produced before a local court on Monday, which remanded them to 14-days judicial custody, he added. PTI JOP RG