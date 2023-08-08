5 swords, other weapons seized in Palghar; 2 persons arrested

Palghar: Police have arrested two persons for alleged illegal possession of weapons and seized five swords, four daggers and 18 sickles from them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

Advertisment

On August 3, the police noticed a social media post in which the two persons were seen wielding swords and other weapons in a locality under Pelhar police station limits and threatening people, the police said in a release.

The police took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the same and after verifying the video they arrested the duo, identified as Don @ Kuldipsingh Ramesh Singh and Rajvirsingh Pawansingh, on Sunday, it said.

As many as five swords, four daggers and 18 sickles were seized from the residence and car of the accused, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act and other legal provisions, the release said.