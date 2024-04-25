5 Tamil Nadu collectors appear before ED, comply with SC direction

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Five district collectors of Tamil Nadu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here on Thursday in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the state.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's direction of April 2, district collectors of Vellore (V R Subbulaxmi), Karur (M Thangavel), Ariyalur (J Anne Mary Swarna), Tiruchirappalli (M Pradeep Kumar) and Thanjavur (Deepak Jacob) appeared before the ED authorities.

The apex court, strongly deprecating the non-appearance of district heads before the ED, had directed them to appear before the Central agency authorities on April 25, saying failure to do so will have serious consequences. PTI VGN ROH