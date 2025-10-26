5 teachers suspended in Rajasthan over sale of milk meant for students

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Five teachers in Balotra and Jodhpur were suspended over misuse of milk powder under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, the government said on Sunday.

Sheela Balai, Suresh Kumar, Mangla Ram, Papparam Godara, and Rajesh Meena were found prima facie guilty of being involved in sale of milk powder to mawa factories, according to an official statement.

A three-member committee under the Directorate of School Education, Bikaner, has been constituted to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

Officers at the panchayat and urban cluster levels have also been asked to inspect two schools each under their jurisdiction, about 22,500 schools in all, and submit reports to district education officers.

The department has directed all district and block education officers to submit reports within three days.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal said orders have been issued for physical verification of meal stock in all schools.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of irregularities during verification," he said.

Under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, hot milk prepared from skimmed milk powder is provided to students from pre-primary to class 8. PTI SDA VN VN