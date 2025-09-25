5 teens drown in river in Bihar's Gayaji while making reel

Gayaji, Sep 25 (PTI) Five teenage boys drowned in the Falgu river in Bihar's Gayaji district on Thursday while shooting a video for social media, police said.

The incident happened at Kenisthal Pahad Ghat in Khizra Sarai police station area around 1.30 pm.

Four of the deceased were identified as Jain (14), Shufiana (16), Sajid (16) and Anas Kumar (17), while the identity of the fifth one is yet to be ascertained, they said.

"Seven boys went into the river to shoot a reel. They were swept away by the strong currents of the river. Local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi was there, and he jumped into the river and rescued two boys. The remaining five boys could not be saved," SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

"The rescued boys were immediately taken to the hospital and their condition is out of danger," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were later fished out of the river, he added.