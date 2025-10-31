5 terror suspects held in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained five individuals from various parts of the state on Friday morning for questioning, following suspicions regarding their activities, officials said.

According to police, the ATS had been closely monitoring several individuals. Based on recent intelligence and observed suspicious behaviour, coordinated raids were conducted across multiple districts in the early hours.

Those brought to Jaipur for questioning were identified as Usama Umar (25) from Barmer; Masood from Jodhpur; Mohammad Ayub from Pipad, Jodhpur; Mohammad Junaid from Karauli and Basir from Barmer.

IG ATS Vikas Kumar said the activities of these individuals appeared suspicious, adding that they have been taken to the ATS headquarters in Jaipur for further questioning. PTI SDA MPL MPL