5 trains cancelled in Jodhpur division, several diverted as rains continue to pound Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Five trains were cancelled in the Jodhpur division and several trains diverted in Rajasthan as rains continued to lash the state on Wednesday, with Kolayat in Bikaner noting the maximum rainfall at 132 mm.

According to the meteorological centre here, rains were recorded at many places in the state in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The incessant rains in the state for the last several days have impacted the rail services.

A spokesperson of North Western Railway said rail traffic has been affected between Kerala-Rohat, Marwar Khara-Marwar Bithdi and Phalodi-Malar of Jodhpur division due to waterlogging.

Five trains -- Jodhpur-Sabarmati (12461), Jodhpur-Sabarmati (14821), Jodhpur-Bhildi (04841), Bhildi-Jodhpur (04842) and Sabarmati-Jodhpur (12462) were cancelled on Wednesday. Apart from this, the route of many trains has been diverted, according to the spokesperson.

According to rainfalls data in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am, 62 mm rains were noted in Sanchore of Jalore, 46 mm in Gida of Barmer, 35 mm in Jayal of Nagaur, 31 mm in Srimadhopur of Sikar, 30 mm in Pali and 27 mm in Jodhpur. PTI AG RPA RPA