5-tribes CoRPP to launch indefinite shutdown from Oct 1

Kohima, Sep 20 (PTI) The Five Tribes Committee on Review Reservation Policy (CoRRP) on Saturday announced to launch an indefinite shutdown in eight districts to press for the formation of the proposed commission to review the reservation policy in the state.

Briefing media after a meeting of CoRPP with apex bodies and frontal organisations of 5 tribes – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sema - here, CoRRP convener Tesinlo Semy said, "We have decided to write to the government, giving 10 days' time to set up the commission, which is still pending. We cannot wait any longer. Government said the commission will be set up in a month, which is still 100 days away." He said that if the government fails to set up the commission in 10 days, then they will take up a total shutdown, which will take place from October 1 in eight districts - Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Wokha, Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Zunheboto - inhabited by the five tribes.

Member secretary G K Zhimomisaid on June 12, the state cabinet had agreed in principle to set up a commission, and now it's exactly 100 days as of now.

"The government wanted to have a nomination from civil societies, which we have vehemently opposed from the very beginning. But then as of today, after 100 days also, the government, for reasons best known to them, kept delaying the formation of this commission," Zhimomi said.

It was not a demand in the first place, he said, adding it was the outcome of the June 3 meeting with the state government, which was a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton.

"The government assured us to set up a commission within a month, and it's now 100 days," he said.

The CoRPP has been pressing for a total review of the reservation policy, which has been in existence since 1977.

Initially, 25 per cent for the backward tribes of Eastern Nagaland, but it has increased to 37 per cent, including other backward tribes of the state.

CoRRP has held various agitations and protests since April this year and has declared non-cooperation with the government.