5 wanted train-theft gang members held at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in stealing gold, cash and valuables from passengers travelling on long-distance trains, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused were wanted in a case lodged at Maharashtra's Miraj Railway police station last month.

"The Miraj Railway police had registered an FIR on November 26 after jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a train in Pune. Investigators later learnt that the five suspects had flown to Goa and were scheduled to land in Delhi on Sunday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement.

The officer further said after information from the Miraj Railway police, a team was dispatched to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The team kept surveillance at the airport and detained the suspects soon after they arrived.

"The accused were identified as Hawa Singh (65), Amit Kumar (35), Kuldeep (34), Ajay (36) and Monu (32), all residents of Haryana's Jind and Bhiwani districts," the DCP said.

During their search, police seized 177 grams of silver articles, which the accused admitted were stolen from passengers in another incident. Four of the accused -- Singh, Kumar, Ajay and Monu -- confessed to their involvement in the Maharashtra case and were arrested. The news of their arrest has been conveyed to the Miraj Railway police.

Police said the gang was notorious for targeting passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches of long-distance trains, especially those carrying jewellery and expensive belongings. They frequently travelled across states by trains and buses, blending in with passengers while identifying targets and stealing from bags and luggage.

All five accused are repeat offenders involved in multiple thefts reported from trains across different states. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM RC