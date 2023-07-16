5 women among 9 held in connection with woman's killing in Manipur

Imphal, Jul 16 (PTI) Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening. Her assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.

On its official Twitter handle, the Manipur Police said nine people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching area.

Two weapons, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, the police said.

According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community.

Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches. They also recorded the statements of people to identify the killers and bring them to justice. PTI SKL RC