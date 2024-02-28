5-year-old among six killed as car falls into Dehradun gorge

Dehradun, Feb 28 (PTI) Six people from Himachal Pradesh, including a couple and their five-year-old son, were killed and one was injured on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Tyuni in the district, police said.

The car was travelling from Pandranu in Himachal Pradesh to Dasaun village in Uttarakhand when it met with the accident, Tyuni Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Raviyan said.

Barring one, all the occupants of the car, residents of same village in Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot. The injured is under treatment at hospital, the official said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel with the help of locals pulled out the bodies from the deep gorge.

The accident occurred near Hanasyu village, the SHO said.

The car apparently hit a rock and the driver lost control, plunging the vehicle into the gorge, he said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Sanju (35), Suraj (35), his wife Sheetal (25), their son Yash (5), Sanjana (21) and Divyansh (10), Raviyan said.

Jeet Bahadur (36), who was injured in the accident, was sent to PHC, Tyuni for treatment, the SHO added. PTI ALM CK