5-year-old boy among two killed in road accident in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his five-year-old nephew were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The victims were identified as Rahul (35), his nephew Raunak Kumar (5) and his 3-year-old son, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The accident took place when the victims were on their way to attend a Bhaidooj function in Gageru village and were hit by a speeding car from behind, Singh said.

Rahul and his nephew, Raunak were killed in the accident while his son was injured, Singh added. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Advertisment

Efforts are being made to arrest the car's driver, who fled after the accident and left the vehicle behind, police said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG