5-year-old boy dies after being hit by tempo in Delhi's Wazirpur

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after he was mowed down by a tempo in the Wazirpur Industrial area of northwest Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik, who was staying with his parents near Udham Singh Park, they said.

"We got information regarding an accident at Ashok Vihar police station. A team was immediately sent to the spot," a senior police officer said.

The child's father Surjeet, who works in a factory, in his police complaint said that his son was playing and was trying to cross the road when a tempo mowed him down.

He further told police that he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

"We have arrested the driver Neeraj and seized the tempo. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the police officer.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced online showing that the child was running on the road when he was mowed down by the tempo coming from the opposite direction. PTI BM HIG