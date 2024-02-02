5-year-old boy dies after treatment for arm fracture in Kerala, family blames pvt hospital

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died allegedly due to the administration of anesthesia at a private hospital here where he was taken following a fracture in his arm, police said on Friday.

According to the parents and other family members of the child, the boy had fallen down while playing in school on Thursday. They claimed that it was the hospital which said that anesthesia was required to be administered to set right the fractured arm.

"It was only a minor dislocation, but the hospital authorities said that the arm can be set by giving anesthesia. But our child died," a family member told TV channels.

They gave the anesthesia without examining the health or medical status of the child, another family member claimed.

Meanwhile, police said that it registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint lodged by the family on Thursday.

The family members demanded an investigation against the private hospital. PTI HMP HMP SDP KH