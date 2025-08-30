5-year-old boy receives bullet injury while playing with loaded pistol

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) A five-year-old boy received a bullet injury while playing with his uncle's pistol in Patna's Parsa Bazar locality on Saturday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-II) of Sadar, Ranjan Kumar, told reporters that, "Police on Saturday morning received information that a five-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury while playing with his uncle's pistol in his house in Shivnagar locality.

"By the time police reached the spot, the victim's father had taken the child to the nearest hospital. Her mother informed police that the incident took place when the child was playing with his uncle's loaded pistol. He sustained a bullet injury in his jaw." The condition of the child is reported to be out of danger, he added.

"Further investigation is on and we are trying to recover the pistol", said the SDPO, adding the case is being investigated from all angles. PTI PKD RG