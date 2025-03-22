5-year-old child dies in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich district

Bahraich (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A five-year-old child died and another person was injured in leopard attacks in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

According to the villagers, a leopard came out of the forest and caught Vicky (5), a resident of the Sujauli village in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, and took him away. The child's mutilated body was later found in a wheat field.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshankar on Saturday said that police and Forest Department officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

He said that a cage has been installed to catch the leopard near the site of the incident.

In the second incident, a leopard attacked Ram Manohar of the same village. He had a stick in his hand, and somehow he managed to save himself from the leopard by hitting it.

DFO B Shiv Shankar said that people are being advised to avoid going towards the forest. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK