5-year-old dies at govt hospital, family alleges doctors were playing cricket

Budaun (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A five-year-old girl succumbed to fever at a government medical college here, with her family alleging that the doctors and the staff were playing cricket.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

According to Professor Arun Kumar, the principal of the government medical college, the deceased girl, Sofia, was brought to the hospital by her father, Nazim, on Wednesday afternoon.

"Nazim has alleged that there was no paediatrician available and that the staff directed them to several rooms where no doctors or staff were present," said the principal.

Nazim further claims that after leaving the medical college, he saw doctors and staff playing a cricket match. Despite pleading for help, no medical attention was provided to his daughter, who passed away shortly after.

Dr. Kumar acknowledged the tragic incident and assured that a committee of three doctors had been formed to investigate the allegations. He stated that further action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

Regarding the allegations of doctors playing cricket instead of treating patients, Dr Kumar clarified that the doctors involved in the outpatient department were not part of the cricket match. He suggested that those on leave might have been participating in the game. PTI COR CDN HIG