5-year-old drowns in Jamshedpur water park

Jamshedpur, Jun 5 (PTI) A five-year-old girl drowned at a water park in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when the girl, along with her parents, were in a water pool at the park in Galudih, they said.

A police team reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, SDPO (Ghatsila) Sunil Chandra told PTI.

He said the water park was closed following the incident.

An investigation is underway, Chandra said.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man died in the same water park while taking a ride three years ago. PTI BS RBT